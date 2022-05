Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 68 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.

The daily epidemiological report stated that no COVID-19 death was registered today. On the other hand, 87 patients had achieved full recovery.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 patients since the emergence of the virus in the Region amounted to 2,326,356, of whom 2,299,883 achieved full recovery and 25,216 passed away.