COVID-19: 669 new cases and 8 fatalities in Iraq today
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-01-08T14:26:04+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered 669 new cases, 8 fatalities and 1898 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
