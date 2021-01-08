COVID-19: 669 new cases and 8 fatalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-08T14:26:04+0000

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered 669 new cases, 8 fatalities and 1898 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

