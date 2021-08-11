COVID-19: 66 mortalities and +8,500 confirmed cases in Iraq today 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed 66 deaths and over 8,500 COVID-19 cases from its complications in the past 24 hours.

The daily situation report issued by the Ministry said that 8,635 swabs have tested positive for the virus on Saturday, bringing the cumulative count of confirmed cases since the emergence of the virus to 1,740,993.

The Ministry said that 9,189 patients had achieved full recovery from the virus, while 66 succumbed to its complications.

Iraq has registered 1,556,855 recovery cases in total, at a recovery rate of 89.4% and a death toll of 19,402.

With 90,472 persons receiving their jabs today, the vaccination toll jumped to 2,331,625.