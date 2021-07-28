Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: 66 mortalities and +13,000 confirmed cases in Iraq today 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-28T13:57:01+0000
COVID-19: 66 mortalities and +13,000 confirmed cases in Iraq today 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed over 13,000 COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths from its complications in the past 24 hours.

The daily situation report issued by the Ministry said that 13,515 swabs have tested positive for the virus on Saturday, bringing the cumulative count of confirmed cases since the emergence of the virus to 1,590,528. 

The Ministry said that 8,217 patients had achieved full recovery from the virus, while 66 succumbed to its complications.

Iraq has registered 1,437,759 recovery cases in total, at a recovery rate of 90.4% and a death toll of 18,484.

With 117,078 persons receiving their jabs today, the vaccination toll jumped to 1,575,559.

related

COVID-19: 3,200+ cases and 52 deaths..infection and death rates are decreasing in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-04 12:54:23
COVID-19: 3,200+ cases and 52 deaths..infection and death rates are decreasing in Iraq

COVID-19: 50 fatalities and 3298 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-12 13:44:45
COVID-19: 50 fatalities and 3298 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 4119 new cases and 23 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-08 14:04:06
COVID-19: 4119 new cases and 23 mortalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 8900 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-07-23 13:36:29
Covid-19: More than 8900 new cases in Iraq today

A well-known Iraqi businessman died of Covid-19

Date: 2020-08-24 15:11:20
A well-known Iraqi businessman died of Covid-19

COVID-19: Diyala authorities express concern over citizens' low turnout

Date: 2021-04-06 11:18:28
COVID-19: Diyala authorities express concern over citizens' low turnout

Covid-19: Third death among Iraqi parliament members

Date: 2021-02-17 08:32:49
Covid-19: Third death among Iraqi parliament members

Covid-19: About 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-12 13:47:42
Covid-19: About 4500 new cases in Iraq today