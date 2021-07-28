COVID-19: 66 mortalities and +13,000 confirmed cases in Iraq today 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed over 13,000 COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths from its complications in the past 24 hours.

The daily situation report issued by the Ministry said that 13,515 swabs have tested positive for the virus on Saturday, bringing the cumulative count of confirmed cases since the emergence of the virus to 1,590,528.

The Ministry said that 8,217 patients had achieved full recovery from the virus, while 66 succumbed to its complications.

Iraq has registered 1,437,759 recovery cases in total, at a recovery rate of 90.4% and a death toll of 18,484.

With 117,078 persons receiving their jabs today, the vaccination toll jumped to 1,575,559.