COVID-19: +6500 new cases and 46 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 6,536 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 46 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 7,910 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,037,858 patients have contracted the virus, 913,211 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 88%), and 15,303 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 313,066 today.