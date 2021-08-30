COVID-19: 65 mortalities and +6,500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 6,778 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 65 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 8,193 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,881,213 patients have contracted the virus. Of whom, 1,727,750 have achieved recovery (at a recovery rate of 91.8%), and 20,764 passed away.

With 91,959 persons receiving COVID-19 vaccine jabs today, the cumulative count of the COVID-19 vaccine recipients rose to 3,368,843.