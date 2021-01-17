Report

Date: 2021-01-17T13:16:13+0000
COVID-19: 645 new cases and 9 fatalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered 645 new cases, 9 fatalities and 1531 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases has reached 608,232, while the total number of recoveries amounts to 569,429. There are 25,859 impatients currently, and the death toll is 12944.

It is noteworthy that yesterday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced a significant decrease in the number of cases and fatalities of COVID-19, with 596 cases, 3 fatalities and 2009 recoveries.

