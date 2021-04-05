Report

COVID-19: +6400 new cases and 39 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-04-05T13:35:11+0000
COVID-19: +6400 new cases and 39 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 6423 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.

The daily report on the epidemiological situation stated that 39 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 5664 patients achieved full recovery.

The report added that the vaccination toll increased to 103,006 citizens, with 10,964 recipients of COVID-19 vaccines in the past 24 hours.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 879, 991 patients have contracted the virus, 784,199 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 89.1%), and 14,502 passed away.

