COVID-19: 62 mortalities and +11,500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 11,871 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 62 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 7,461 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,684,995 patients have contracted the virus, 1,502,221 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 89.2%), and 19,000 passed away.

With 92,866 persons receiving COVID-19 vaccine jabs today, the cumulative count of the COVID-19 vaccine recipients rose to 2,030,548.