Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-31T15:04:56+0000
COVID-19: 62 mortalities and +10,000 confirmed cases in Iraq today 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed 66 deaths and over 13,000 COVID-19 cases from its complications in the past 24 hours.

The daily situation report issued by the Ministry said that 10,215 swabs have tested positive for the virus on Saturday, bringing the cumulative count of confirmed cases since the emergence of the virus to 1,626,599. 

The Ministry said that 8,614 patients had achieved full recovery from the virus, while 66 succumbed to its complications.

Iraq has registered 1,462,273 recovery cases in total, at a recovery rate of 90% and a death toll of 18,657.

With 12,435 persons receiving their jabs today, the vaccination toll jumped to 1,709,793.

