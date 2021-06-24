Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
COVID-19: 6093 new cases and 31 mortalities in Iraq today
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-24T14:32:32+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 6093 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.
The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 31 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 4030 patients achieved full recovery.
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1311093 patients have contracted the virus, 1217982 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 92.9%), and 16999 passed away.
related
Covid-19: About 750 new cases in Iraq today
Date: 2021-01-03 13:17:27
GTS: after a year of COVID-19, Iraqis are running out of options
Date: 2021-02-06 16:24:00
Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today
Date: 2020-09-12 15:28:28
No COVID-19 from new strains detected in Diyala yet, public health official says
Date: 2021-02-20 13:00:10
Covid-19: More than 3000 new cases in Iraq today
Date: 2020-10-09 12:56:24
Covid-19: 118 fatalities and 2426 cases in Iraq today
Date: 2020-07-07 19:04:38
The military advisor of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Forces tests positive for Covid-19
Date: 2021-04-20 12:46:20
A well-known Iraqi businessman died of Covid-19
Date: 2020-08-24 15:11:20
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.