COVID-19: 607 new cases and 14 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health released earlier today, Monday, the daily epidemiological report on COVID-19 situation in the country for Monday, January 10, 2021.

In the report viewed by Shafaq News agency, the Ministry said that its laboratories registered 607 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative case count to 602,938 since the outbreak of the virus in the country.

The statement added that 1752 patients had achieved full recovery from COVID-19, raising the total recoveries to 556742.

The death toll increased to 12,895 cases, as 14 patients passed away from the complications of the virus.