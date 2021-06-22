COVID-19: 6003 new cases and 25 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-22T13:30:12+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 6003 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 25 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 5039 patients achieved full recovery. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1298703 patients have contracted the virus, 1209918 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 93.2%), and 16935 passed away.

