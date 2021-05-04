COVID-19: +6000 new confirmed cases and 42 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 5,068 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 42 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 7242 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,086,141 patients have contracted the virus, 971,793 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 89.5%), and 15,608 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 393,104 today, with 20,129 took their jab in the past day.