Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-26T12:58:29+0000
COVID-19: 60 mortalities and +12,000 confirmed cases in Iraq today 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed over 12,000 COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths from its complications in the past 24 hours.

The daily situation report issued by the Ministry said that 12,180 swabs have tested positive for the virus on Saturday, bringing the cumulative count of confirmed cases since the emergence of the virus to 1,564,828. 

The Ministry said that 9,966 patients had achieved full recovery from the virus, while 60 succumbed to its complications.

Iraq has registered 1,420,995 recovery cases in total, at a recovery rate of 90.8% and a death toll of 18,347.

With 86,531 persons receiving their jabs today, the vaccination toll jumped to 1,391,523.

