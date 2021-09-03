COVID-19: 60 deaths and 5672 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-03T13:24:28+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered 60 mortalities and 5672 new cases, according to the daily COVID-19 report issued by the Ministry of Health today. The report said that 7828 patients have recovered from the virus in the past day. According to the Ministry's stats, 1908079 citizens have tested positive for the virus since its emergence in the Region. Of whom, 1756586 have achieved full recovery and 20994 passed away.

