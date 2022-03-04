COVID-19: 6 deaths and 1066 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-04T13:26:15+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 1066 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Friday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that six deaths and 1916 recoveries were registered today. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2307158 patients have contracted the virus, 2252820 of whom fully recovered (at a recovery rate of 97.6%), and 25034 passed away.

