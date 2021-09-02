COVID-19: 6,900 new confirmed cases and 56 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 6,948 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 56 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 7,256 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,902,407 patients have contracted the virus, 1,748,758 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 91.9%), and 20,934 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 3,571,321 today, with 120,380 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.