COVID-19: +6,300 new cases and 30 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-28T13:58:16+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 6,346 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 30 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 4,698 patients achieved full recovery. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,332,064 patients have contracted the virus, 1,253,923 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 92.8%), and 17,121 passed away. With 25,146 persons receiving COVID-19 vaccine jabs today, the cumulative count of the COVID-19 vaccine recipients rose to 863,198.

