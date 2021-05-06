Report

COVID-19: +6,000 new confirmed cases and 33 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-06T13:44:38+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 6,233 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 33 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 15,673 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,098,187 patients have contracted the virus, 986,134 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 89.8%), and 15,640 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 414,919 today, with 21,017 took their jab in the past day.

