COVID-19: +5800 new confirmed cases and 32 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 5,813 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Wednesday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 32 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 7,248 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,091,954 patients have contracted the virus, 979,041 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 89.7%), and 15,640 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 402,205 today, with 13,874 took their jab in the past day.