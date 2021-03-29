Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: +5800 new cases and 37 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-29T13:57:42+0000
COVID-19: +5800 new cases and 37 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 5873 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 37 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 4500 patients achieved full recovery.

The report added that the number of citizens who received vaccine jabs today amounted to 10,470 on Monday.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 838,265 patients have contracted the virus, 750,435 of whom recovered, and 14,249 passed away.

related

Iraqi MP Ali Al-Abboudi passes away from COVID-19

Date: 2020-12-03 13:53:07
Iraqi MP Ali Al-Abboudi passes away from COVID-19

Covid-19: more than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-28 14:09:25
Covid-19: more than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: 2225 recoveries and 2735 news cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-03 12:52:16
Covid-19: 2225 recoveries and 2735 news cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: Iraq imposes a lockdown for a week

Date: 2021-02-13 13:42:11
Covid-19: Iraq imposes a lockdown for a week

Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-03 10:36:25
Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 1766 new cases and 33 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-22 13:24:48
COVID-19: 1766 new cases and 33 fatalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 10K deaths in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-14 14:18:10
Covid-19: More than 10K deaths in Iraq

Covid-19: 100 fatalities and 2000+ in Iraq today

Date: 2020-06-27 16:59:27
Covid-19: 100 fatalities and 2000+ in Iraq today