COVID-19: +5800 new cases and 37 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 5873 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 37 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 4500 patients achieved full recovery.

The report added that the number of citizens who received vaccine jabs today amounted to 10,470 on Monday.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 838,265 patients have contracted the virus, 750,435 of whom recovered, and 14,249 passed away.