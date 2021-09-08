Report
COVID-19: 58 deaths and 5405 new cases in Iraq today
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-09-08T13:24:40+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq registered 58 mortalities and 5405 new cases, according to the daily COVID-19 report issued by the Ministry of Health today.
The report said that 7046 patients have recovered from the virus in the past day.
According to the Ministry's stats, 1934335 citizens have tested positive for the virus since its emergence in the Region. Of whom,
1793750 have achieved full recovery, and 21282 passed away.
