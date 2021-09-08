COVID-19: 58 deaths and 5405 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-08T13:24:40+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered 58 mortalities and 5405 new cases, according to the daily COVID-19 report issued by the Ministry of Health today. The report said that 7046 patients have recovered from the virus in the past day. According to the Ministry's stats, 1934335 citizens have tested positive for the virus since its emergence in the Region. Of whom, 1793750 have achieved full recovery, and 21282 passed away.

related

The second batch of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Baghdad next week

Date: 2021-04-08 12:47:57

COVID-19: 2136 new cases and 38 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-23 13:34:31

COVID-19: Recoveries outnumbers cases today in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-27 14:09:38

Covid-19: More than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-15 13:27:13

Covid-19: About 1350 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-18 12:39:06

Covid-19: no fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-02-15 11:57:28

Covid-19: More than 8900 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-07-23 13:36:29

Covid-19: 100 fatalities and 2000+ in Iraq today

Date: 2020-06-27 16:59:27