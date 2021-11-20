COVID-19: +550 new cases and 14 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 568 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 14 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1,006 patients have achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,073,835 patients have contracted the virus, 2,032,310 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 98%), and 23,642 passed away.

The Ministry said that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 6,954,263 persons, with 21,598 receiving their jabs in the past 24 hours.