Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: 55 mortalities and +9,000 confirmed cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-25T14:36:46+0000
COVID-19: 55 mortalities and +9,000 confirmed cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed over 9000 COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths from its complications in the past 24 hours.

The daily situation report issued by the Ministry said that 9,147 swabs have tested positive for the virus on Saturday, bringing the cumulative count of confirmed cases since the emergence of the virus to 1,552,648.

The Ministry said that 8,492 patients had achieved full recovery from the virus, while 55 succumbed to its complications.

Iraq has registered 1,411,099 recovery cases in total, at a recovery rate of 90.9% and a death toll of 18,287.

With 73,144 persons receiving their jabs today, the vaccination toll jumped to 1,326,225.

related

COVID-19: 6264 new cases and 35 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-07-04 13:39:07
COVID-19: 6264 new cases and 35 mortalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: more than 1500 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-27 11:32:05
Covid-19: more than 1500 cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: About 6500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-03-31 14:07:18
Covid-19: About 6500 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: 19 passengers arrived in Nineveh returning from India

Date: 2021-05-07 09:35:26
Covid-19: 19 passengers arrived in Nineveh returning from India

COVID-19: Diyala registers a domestic record in daily COVID-19 cases

Date: 2020-08-19 11:49:12
COVID-19: Diyala registers a domestic record in daily COVID-19 cases

Covid-19: About 900 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-27 12:24:42
Covid-19: About 900 new cases in Iraq today

Iraq: Fears of COVID-19 spread during Arbaeen visit

Date: 2020-10-02 14:16:39
Iraq: Fears of COVID-19 spread during Arbaeen visit

COVID-19: 22 fatalities and +4600 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-03-09 13:35:21
COVID-19: 22 fatalities and +4600 new cases in Iraq today