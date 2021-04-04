COVID-19: +5300 new cases and 33 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-04T14:34:31+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 5,368 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 33 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 5,393 patients achieved full recovery. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 873,568 patients have contracted the virus, 778,535 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 89.1%), and 14,463 passed away.

related

COVID-19: 2123 new cases and 17 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-08 13:33:38

Covid-19: More than 5000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-04 12:57:46

Iraqi Ministry of Health marks a change in Covid-19 course causing surge in death rates

Date: 2020-06-16 15:12:38

Covid-19: more than 2500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-30 12:55:33

The Sabean Mandaeans celebrate Bronaya on the Tigris banks

Date: 2021-03-15 16:02:25

COVID-19: 1150 new cases and 12 deaths in Iraq today

Date: 2021-02-04 11:58:34

Tourism companies' owners arrested for faking COVID-19 tests

Date: 2020-11-26 09:45:50

Covid-19: 3962 new cases today

Date: 2020-08-25 14:57:31