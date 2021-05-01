COVID-19: +5000 new confirmed cases and 33 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 5,167 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 33 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 7,295 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,070,366 patients have contracted the virus, 949,341 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 88.7%), and 15,498 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 351,680 today