COVID-19: +5000 new confirmed cases and 30 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 5,068 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 30 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 7,351 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,079,998 patients have contracted the virus, 964,551 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 89.3%), and 15,566 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 376,348 today, with 18,777 took their jab in the past day.