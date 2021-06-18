COVID-19: +5000 new cases and 30 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-18T13:33:49+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 5068 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 23 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 3863 patients achieved full recovery. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1279697 patients have contracted the virus, 1192285 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 93.2%), and 16834 passed away.

