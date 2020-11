Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered on Thursday 50 fatalities, 3298 new cases and 2571 recoveries of COVID-19.

In the daily epidemiological situation of the pandemic, which was reported to Shafaq News Agency, the Ministry indicated that "2571 new cures have been registered, bringing the total to 439228.

The total number of cases has reached 511806, while the total number of recoveries amounted to 439228. The death toll is 11532.