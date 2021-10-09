COVID-19: +5 million citizens have been vaccinated in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-09T13:33:04+0000

Shafaq News / Iraq logged 1,227 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday. The daily epidemiological report stated that 28 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 3,313 patients had achieved full recovery. According to the Ministry, the cumulative count of the Covid-19 cases stood at 2,022,109, with a total of 1,941,835 recovery cases and 22,537 deaths since the emergence of the virus in the country. The report said that the total number of citizens vaccinated against the highly contagious virus had reached 5,001,018, with 12,242 citizens receiving their shots today.

related

Covid-19: About 6500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-03-31 14:07:18

Covid-19: More than 9500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-08-13 13:34:51

COVID-19: 2136 new cases and 38 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-23 13:34:31

COVID-19: Iraq sets a domestic record of daily case count with 3346 case in 24 hours

Date: 2020-07-31 14:07:20

Iraqi MoH denies detecting a case the Indian variant of COVID-19

Date: 2021-04-29 20:12:05

COVID-19: 4000+ new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-16 14:24:25

Covid-19: About 900 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-27 12:24:42

COVID-19: +5,000 new cases and 31 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-14 14:24:25