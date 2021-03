Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan region registered five fatalities, 269 new cases and 152 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases has reached 11,058, including 3531 fatalities and 104,202 recoveries.

In the same context, the Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety prevented the private sector from engaging in the vaccination process, stressing the need to obtain the Ministry of Health's approval before importing any COVID-19 vaccine.