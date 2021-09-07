COVID-19: +5,900 new confirmed cases and 58 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 5,988 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 58 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 7,517 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,928,930 patients have contracted the virus, 1,786,704 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 92.6%), and 21,220 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 3,830,417 today, with 139,555 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.