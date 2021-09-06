COVID-19: +5,600 new confirmed cases and 62 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 5,650 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 62 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 7,480 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,922,942 patients have contracted the virus, 1,779,187 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 92.5%), and 21,162 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 3,754,174 today, with 131,799 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.