COVID-19: +5,000 new confirmed cases and 59 mortalities in Iraq today

Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-09T14:05:43+0000
COVID-19: +5,000 new confirmed cases and 59 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 5,073 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 59 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 7,644 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,939,408 patients have contracted the virus, 1,801,394 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 92.6%), and 21,333 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 3,955,734 today, with 101,388 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.

