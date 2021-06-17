Report

COVID-19: +5,000 new cases and 30 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-17T13:52:47+0000
COVID-19: +5,000 new cases and 30 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 5,189 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 30 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 3,930 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,274,629 patients have contracted the virus, 1,188,422 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 93.2%), and 16,811 passed away.

With 24,014 persons receiving COVID-19 vaccine jabs today, the cumulative count of the COVID-19 vaccine recipients rose to 751,164.

