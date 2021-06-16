COVID-19: +5,000 new cases and 19 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 5,139 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Wednesday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 19 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 3,779 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,29,440 patients have contracted the virus, 1,184,492 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 93.3%), and 16,781 passed away.

With 26,009 persons receiving COVID-19 vaccine jabs today, the cumulative count of the COVID-19 vaccine recipients rose to 738,557.