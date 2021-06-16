Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: +5,000 new cases and 19 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-16T13:26:19+0000
COVID-19: +5,000 new cases and 19 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 5,139 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Wednesday.  

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 19 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 3,779 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,29,440 patients have contracted the virus, 1,184,492 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 93.3%), and 16,781 passed away.

With 26,009 persons receiving COVID-19 vaccine jabs today, the cumulative count of the COVID-19 vaccine recipients rose to 738,557.

related

COVID-19: 757 new cases and 12 deaths in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-05 12:59:04
COVID-19: 757 new cases and 12 deaths in Iraq today

COVID-19: 22 fatalities and +4600 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-03-09 13:35:21
COVID-19: 22 fatalities and +4600 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: +4500 new cases and 22 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-13 13:40:41
COVID-19: +4500 new cases and 22 mortalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: A new deputy contracts the virus

Date: 2020-08-17 14:15:04
Covid-19: A new deputy contracts the virus

A high-ranking Iraqi official tested positive for covid-19

Date: 2021-04-16 18:09:11
A high-ranking Iraqi official tested positive for covid-19

Covid-19: More than 4200 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-09 14:49:03
Covid-19: More than 4200 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: more than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-20 13:01:32
Covid-19: more than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

The economist: Iraq’s coronavirus is out of control

Date: 2020-10-02 05:56:00
The economist: Iraq’s coronavirus is out of control