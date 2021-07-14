COVID-19: 47 mortalities and +9,500 confirmed cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed over 9,500 COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths from its complications in the past 24 hours.

The daily situation report issued by the Ministry said that 9,635 swabs have tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative count of confirmed cases since the emergence of the virus to 1,457,192.

The Ministry said that that 5,813 patient have achieved full recovery from the virus, while 47 succumbed to its complications.

Iraq has registered 1,326,073 recovery cases in total, at a recovery rate of 91%, and a death toll of 17,677.

With 37,280 persons receiving their jabs today, the vaccination toll jumped to 1,095,686.