Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: 47 mortalities and +9,500 confirmed cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-14T13:46:59+0000
COVID-19: 47 mortalities and +9,500 confirmed cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed over 9,500 COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths from its complications in the past 24 hours.

The daily situation report issued by the Ministry said that 9,635 swabs have tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative count of confirmed cases since the emergence of the virus to 1,457,192.

The Ministry said that that 5,813 patient have achieved full recovery from the virus, while 47 succumbed to its complications.

Iraq has registered 1,326,073 recovery cases in total, at a recovery rate of 91%, and a death toll of 17,677.

With 37,280 persons receiving their jabs today, the vaccination toll jumped to 1,095,686.

related

Iraqi MoH proposes new COVID-19 measures amid case count surge

Date: 2021-02-10 07:37:20
Iraqi MoH proposes new COVID-19 measures amid case count surge

Covid-19: More than 6500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-04-28 13:58:46
Covid-19: More than 6500 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: New decisions for the Supreme Committee

Date: 2020-09-19 13:25:56
Covid-19: New decisions for the Supreme Committee

COVID-19: 65 fatalities and 3587 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-15 15:25:59
COVID-19: 65 fatalities and 3587 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 22 fatalities and +4600 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-03-09 13:35:21
COVID-19: 22 fatalities and +4600 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 3952 new cases and 15 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-13 15:05:14
COVID-19: 3952 new cases and 15 mortalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 867 new cases and four deaths in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-13 12:39:00
COVID-19: 867 new cases and four deaths in Iraq today

Iraq eases COVID-19 restrictions

Date: 2020-09-07 20:12:40
Iraq eases COVID-19 restrictions