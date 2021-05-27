Report

COVID-19: 4611 new cases and 22 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-27T14:25:53+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 4611 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 22 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 4059 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1186309 patients have contracted the virus, 1098199 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 92.6%), and 16289 passed away.

The report added that 573659 citizens received the vaccine today

