Shafaq News / the Iraqi Ministry of health and environment registered 4564 new cases, 38 fatalities and 7859 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry indicated in its statement that 6475 citizens received the vaccine today, raising the total number of vaccinated people to 358104.

The total number of cases has reached 1074930, including 957200 and 15536 fatalities.