Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: +4500 new cases and 22 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-13T13:40:41+0000
COVID-19: +4500 new cases and 22 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 4,512 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 22 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 5,417 patients has achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,132, 092 patients have contracted the virus, 1,028,627 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 90.9%), and 15,883 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 470,137 today, with 8,774 taking their jab in the past day.

related

Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-05 13:48:50
Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-10 14:53:49
Covid-19: More than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 1150 new cases and 12 deaths in Iraq today

Date: 2021-02-04 11:58:34
COVID-19: 1150 new cases and 12 deaths in Iraq today

The second batch of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Baghdad next week

Date: 2021-04-08 12:47:57
The second batch of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Baghdad next week

COVID-19: Recoveries outnumbers cases today in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-27 14:09:38
COVID-19: Recoveries outnumbers cases today in Iraq

COVID-19: 3481 new cases and 55 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-27 15:22:15
COVID-19: 3481 new cases and 55 fatalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: +5600 new cases and 33 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-03-17 13:26:48
COVID-19: +5600 new cases and 33 mortalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-21 13:42:00
Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today