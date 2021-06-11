Report

COVID-19: 4320 new cases and 20 mortalities in Iraq today 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-11T13:57:50+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 4320 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Friday.  

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 20 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 4130 patients have achieved full recovery. 

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1246860 patients have contracted the virus, 1164103 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 93.4%), and 16668 passed away.

The report added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 691726.

