COVID-19: +4000 new cases and 24 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 4,102 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 24 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 4,769 patients has achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,172,042 patients have contracted the virus, 1,086,612 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 92.7%), and 16,214 passed away.

The report added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 536,182, with 17,505 receiving their jabs today.