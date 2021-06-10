COVID-19: +4,600 new cases and 34 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 4,684 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 34 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 4,086 patients have achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,242,540 patients have contracted the virus, 1,195,973 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 93.4%), and 16,648 passed away.

The report added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 697,151, with 22,695 receiving their jabs today.