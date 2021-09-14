Report

COVID-19: 4,400 new confirmed cases and 46 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-14T15:45:41+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 4,400 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday.  

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 46 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 5,802 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,959,369 patients have contracted the virus, 1,834,670 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 93.6%), and 21,596 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 4,203,578 today, with 130,135 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.

