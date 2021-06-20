COVID-19: +4,000 new cases and 25 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 4,160 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 25 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 3,989 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,287,465 patients have contracted the virus, 1,200,103 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 93.2%), and 16,885 passed away.

With 13,772 persons receiving COVID-19 vaccine jabs today, the cumulative count of the COVID-19 vaccine recipients rose to 770,010.