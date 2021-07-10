COVID-19: 39 mortalities and +6500 confirmed cases in Iraq today 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed over 6500 COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths from its complications in the past 24 hours.

The daily situation report issued by the Ministry said that 6,821 swabs have tested positive for the virus on Saturday, bringing the cumulative count of confirmed cases since the emergence of the virus to 1,421,746.

The Ministry said that 6,106 patient have achieved full recovery from the virus, while 39 succumbed to its complications.

Iraq has registered 1,300,517 recovery cases in total, at a recovery rate of 91.5%, and a death toll of 17,515.