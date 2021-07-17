COVID-19: 38 mortalities and +8,100 confirmed cases in Iraq today 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed over 8,100 COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths from its complications in the past 24 hours.

The daily situation report issued by the Ministry said that 8,149 swabs have tested positive for the virus on Saturday, bringing the cumulative count of confirmed cases since the emergence of the virus to 1,483,014.

The Ministry said that 7,920 patients had achieved full recovery from the virus, while 38 succumbed to its complications.

Iraq has registered 1,348,303 recovery cases in total, at a recovery rate of 90.9% and a death toll of 17,789.

With 3,040 persons receiving their jabs today, the vaccination toll jumped to 1,127,270.