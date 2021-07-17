Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: 38 mortalities and +8,100 confirmed cases in Iraq today 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-17T13:44:35+0000
COVID-19: 38 mortalities and +8,100 confirmed cases in Iraq today 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed over 8,100 COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths from its complications in the past 24 hours.

The daily situation report issued by the Ministry said that 8,149 swabs have tested positive for the virus on Saturday, bringing the cumulative count of confirmed cases since the emergence of the virus to 1,483,014. 

The Ministry said that 7,920 patients had achieved full recovery from the virus, while 38 succumbed to its complications.

Iraq has registered 1,348,303 recovery cases in total, at a recovery rate of 90.9% and a death toll of 17,789.

With 3,040 persons receiving their jabs today, the vaccination toll jumped to 1,127,270.

related

COVID-19: +4,000 new cases and 25 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-20 14:08:14
COVID-19: +4,000 new cases and 25 mortalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: About 700 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-22 13:01:21
Covid-19: About 700 new cases in Iraq today

Iraq resorts to the technique of coexisting with COVID-19

Date: 2020-09-09 17:54:13
Iraq resorts to the technique of coexisting with COVID-19

Iraq launches an online platform for COVID-19 Vaccine registration

Date: 2021-03-01 11:53:56
Iraq launches an online platform for COVID-19 Vaccine registration

About 15% of the Iraqi Parliament members are infected with Covid-19, Source

Date: 2021-04-23 10:40:07
About 15% of the Iraqi Parliament members are infected with Covid-19, Source

Covid-19: More than 200 thousand cases

Date: 2020-08-22 13:41:04
Covid-19: More than 200 thousand cases

COVID-19: 59 fatalities and 4961 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-30 12:34:59
COVID-19: 59 fatalities and 4961 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 4119 new cases and 23 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-08 14:04:06
COVID-19: 4119 new cases and 23 mortalities in Iraq today