COVID-19: +3700 new cases and 32 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-23T16:18:49+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 3,791 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday. 

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 32 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 5,039 patients has achieved full recovery. 

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,167, 940 patients have contracted the virus, 1,081, 843 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 92.6%), and 16,190 passed away.

The report added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 527,129, with 8,442 receiving their jabs today.

