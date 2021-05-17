Report

COVID-19: 3552 new cases and 41 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-17T13:40:23+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 3552 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 41 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 5447 patients has achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1142925 patients have contracted the virus, 1050687 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 91.9%), and 15995 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 481437 today, with 7738 taking their jab in the past day.

